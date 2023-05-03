Stars' Pavelski hat trick in return after 5 missed games

The three goals extended Pavelski’s record for U.S.-born players to 68 career playoff goals.

Pavelski was on the ice for the game's opening shift, though he wasn’t immediately inserted back on the top line. He was with Marchment and Domi, like he was when he went through a full practice Monday.

Tyler Seguin, who scored four power-play goals in the six-game series against Minnesota, stayed on the top line with Jason Robertson and NHL playoff scoring leader Roope Hintz. Seguin had moved up to that line after the 38-year-old Pavelski got hurt.

Pavelski had just cleared the puck midway through the second period of Game 1 in the opening series against Minnesota on April 17 when he took a big hit from defenseman Matt Dumba. Pavelski banged his head hard on the ice when he fell.

___

AP NHL Playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP