Stars' Miro Heiskanen activated from IR, could return in Game 4 after missing 42 games

Heiskanen missed the last 32 regular-season games and the first 10 playoff games. He injured his left knee against Vegas on Jan. 28 when taking a big hit from Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, and had surgery in February.

Before getting hurt this season, the 25-year-old Heiskanen had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in his 50 games.

Now in his seventh NHL season, all with the Stars, he had 61 points (16 goals) in 85 playoff games before Tuesday night.

Heiskanen was the third overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft. The native of Finland is in the fourth season of the $67.6 million, eight-year contract he signed four summers ago.

