Stars lead Lightning 2-1 after one in Cup Final Game 4

The goal was Pavelski's 59th in his playoff career, one behind Joe Mullen for the most among U.S.-born players.

Each of Dallas' goals came with Hedman on the ice at even strength, a rarity for one of the Conn Smythe front-runners as playoff MVP.

Hedman was right there to congratulate Point after he cut Tampa Bay's deficit in half 59 seconds after Pavelski scored. Linemate Ondrej Palat sprung Point for the breakaway with a perfect pass, and the Lightning's top center finished it off with a backhander to beat Khudobin.

Dallas was again without veteran forward Blake Comeau, who appeared to injure his right shoulder in Game 2. The Lightning didn't have captain Steven Stamkos, who aggravated an injury after scoring in Game 3 two nights ago.

After this one ends, these teams don't have much time to dwell on the result. Game 5 is Saturday night in the first back to back in a Cup Final since 2009 and just the second in the NHL's expansion era that began in 1967.

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy reacts after giving up a goal to Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta.

Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin turns the puck away during the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta.

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) become entangled during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta.

Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) work in front of Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta.