Stars finally set for delayed opener after COVID positives

Dallas returns most of the core group from its first trip to the Stanley Cup Final since 2000, and already knew it was going to be without All-Star center Tyler Seguin (hip) and goaltender Ben Bishop (knee) until at least last March while they rehab from offseason surgery.

“We’re going to fall behind with game conditioning, there’s nothing we can do about that,” Bowness said. “When we’re healthy, we’re fortunate that we have so many returning players and they know how we want to play and they know each other pretty well on the ice. But you need games to get that chemistry back and you need real games to get that conditioning back.”

The opener against Nashville (2-1), which had its scheduled game Tuesday postponed because of Carolina's virus issues, will be the first game for the Stars at the American Airlines Center since a 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers last March 10. That was their sixth loss in a row, and their last game until the August start of the NHL playoffs inside the bubble in Edmonton, where they were the last Western Conference team standing.

Now the Stars are the last team to open the NHL's 56-game, division-only regular season.

“It’s been a long wait,” said Miro Heiskanen, the 21-year-old defenseman who had 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 27 playoff games last summer.

“We're excited to have our first game be here at home, in this building,” forward Joe Pavelski said. “We've been gone about a year, however long it's been.”

The Stars practiced Wednesday and Thursday at the AAC, getting reacclimated to the ice there and adjusting to changes made at the arena for testing and other COVID protocols.

About 5,000 fans will be allowed for Stars games, well below the hockey capacity of 18,532, though the NBA's Dallas Mavericks are playing their home games there without fans.

“Well, it’s going to be different clearly," Bowness said, referencing the playoff run with no fans. “It’ll be interesting to see where they’re all seated, how far apart they are, but certainly it’s a better alternative than playing before empty seats. ... It’s going to be great to have at least 5,000 of our fans in our rink with us and being part of the team and part of the game again.”

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin defends against a shot during NHL hockey practice in Dallas, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness gives instructions to Ty Dellandrea during NHL hockey practice in Dallas, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Stars' Taylor Fedun celebrates after scoring the winning goal on a shoot-out drill during NHL hockey practice in Dallas, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez