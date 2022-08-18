Stars Coffee, anyone? Starbucks successor opening in Russia

Former McDonald's outlets are reopening and attracting sizable crowds under the name Vkusno — i Tochka. Though the name doesn't roll off the tongue easily and is a little awkward to translate (roughly: It's Tasty — Period), the menu is a testament to imitation being the most sincere form of flattery.

Yunus Yusupov, a popular rap artist who uses the stage name Timati, and restaurateur Anton Pinsky partnered to buy the Starbucks assets and took the imitation strategy a step further by giving the operation an English-language name.

At a news conference Thursday, they vowed to reopen all the former Starbucks under their new identity and even expand the business. The U.S. company had built its Russian operation to about 130 stores since entering the country in 2007.

While the close resemblance of the new operations to their predecessors could be seen as riding someone else's inspiration and effort, the Starbucks and McDonald's successors also fit a national-pride concept. Since Russia was walloped by sanctions and foreign pullouts, officials frequently assert that Russia will overcome by relying on its own resources and energies.

“Now the economic situation is difficult, but this is a time of opportunity," Oleg Eskindarov, president of the holding company that partnered in the Starbucks deal, told the state news agency Tass. “For the past four months, we have been very actively looking at exiting companies following the example of Starbucks. There are several more similar examples, but we cannot talk about them yet."

A logo of a newly opened Stars Coffee coffee shop in the former location of the Starbucks coffee shop in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. A new chain of coffee shops opens Thursday in Moscow, after Russian singer and entrepreneur Timur Yunusov, better known as Timati, together with Russian restaurateur Anton Pinskiy bought the Starbucks stores following company's withdrawal from Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)

People gather to visit a newly opened Stars Coffee coffee shop in the former location of the Starbucks coffee shop in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. A new chain of coffee shops opens Thursday in Moscow, after Russian singer and entrepreneur Timur Yunusov, better known as Timati, together with Russian restaurateur Anton Pinskiy bought the Starbucks stores following company's withdrawal from Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)

People walk past a newly opened Stars Coffee coffee shop in the former location of the Starbucks coffee shop in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. A new chain of coffee shops opens Thursday in Moscow, after Russian singer and entrepreneur Timur Yunusov, better known as Timati, together with Russian restaurateur Anton Pinskiy bought the Starbucks stores following company's withdrawal from Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)

A worker removes a cover from the name of a newly opened Stars Coffee coffee shop in the former location of the Starbucks coffee shop in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. A new chain of coffee shops opens Thursday in Moscow, after Russian singer and entrepreneur Timur Yunusov, better known as Timati, together with Russian restaurateur Anton Pinskiy bought the Starbucks stores following company's withdrawal from Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)

Russian singer and entrepreneur Timur Yunusov, better known as Timati, poses in front of a newly opened Stars Coffee coffee shop in the former location of the Starbucks coffee shop in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. A new chain of coffee shops opens Thursday in Moscow, after Russian singer and entrepreneur Timur Yunusov, better known as Timati, together with Russian restaurateur Anton Pinskiy bought the Starbucks stores following company's withdrawal from Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)