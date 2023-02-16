Stars attend memorial for punk designer Vivienne Westwood

Musicians Bob Geldof and Nick Cave, actors Helena Bonham Carter and Vanessa Redgrave and artist Tracey Emin were among mourners attending the service at Southwark Cathedral to commemorate Westwood, who died in December aged 81. Figures from the fashion world included British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and designer Erdem Moralioglu.

Many wore tartan — a signature Westwood fabric — or bold tailoring to the private service in honor of the designer.