Starbucks workers at 3 more NY stores vote to unionize

It was the second round of union votes involving Starbucks stores in Buffalo, where the spreading efforts to unionize first took hold. Two stores voted in favor of unionizing in December. A suburban Phoenix location last month became the first store outside New York to organize.

They are the first Starbucks-owned stores in the U.S. to be represented by a union since the 1980s when the United Food and Commercial Workers union represented workers at six stores in the Seattle area for several years.

Employees who favor unionizing say they want more input, through collective bargaining, on pay, working conditions and store operations.

Workers at more than 100 stores in 26 states have now petitioned the NLRB to hold their own union elections, according to Workers United, the union that's organizing the effort.

Union membership levels are rising for U.S. workers between 25 and 34 years old, even as they decline among other age groups, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.