Starbucks to revamp stores to speed service, boost morale

“The reality is, we have a trust deficit with our partners,” said Frank Britt, Starbucks’ executive vice president and chief strategy officer. “The work we do in our stores today is too physically hard.”

Leading the revamp will be Laxman Narasimhan, a former PepsiCo executive who was named Starbucks' CEO last week. Narasimhan will spend the next six months shadowing interim CEO Howard Schultz, who helped shape the company after buying it in 1987 and has been leading it on a temporary basis since April. Schultz will remain on Starbucks' board when Narasimhan assumes the CEO position in April.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for me to be learning at the feet of one of the best entrepreneurs in the world,” Narasimhan said,

Schultz said Starbucks notched the best sales week in its 51-year history in August when it introduced its fall drink lineup. But Schultz said Starbucks lost its way during the pandemic, when employee retention tumbled even as customers demanded new service like curbside pickup.