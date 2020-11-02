Starbucks targets new market, in coffee exporting Laos

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Laos was drawing growing numbers of foreign tourists, with more than 4 million visiting in 2018. Local incomes have been rising, but still average around $300 a month.

The company said in a statement that it intends to take a “locally relevant approach" for its customers, both tourists and Laotions.

“We will take a thoughtful approach to driving sustainable growth in Laos and look forward to contributing to the country’s vibrant coffee culture," Starbucks said.

Starbucks said it was monitoring the coronavirus situation but is still aiming at an opening in summer 2021.

Laos, a landlocked country bordered by Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam and China, has so far reported only 24 COVID-19 infections, according to a tally kept by the Johns Hopkins University.

Such records are thought to understate the actual number of cases due to testing issues and large numbers of asymptomatic coronavirus cases. But pandemic precautions are severely limiting travel in the region.

“We will work closely with local health authorities, as we do in all markets, making decisions with the health of our partners and customers top of mind," Starbucks said.