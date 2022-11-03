journal-news logo
X

Starbucks reports record Q4 revenue despite China declines

Nation & World
By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
9 minutes ago
Starbucks’ revenue rose 3% to a record $8.41 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter as U.S. customers shrugged off higher prices on frothy drinks and snacks

Starbucks’ revenue rose 3% to a record $8.41 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter thanks to U.S. customers who shrugged off higher prices on frothy drinks and snacks.

The Seattle coffee giant said its same-store sales __ or sales at locations open at least a year __ were up 7%. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of a 4.2% increase, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

The North American strength offset weakness in China, where pandemic lockdowns are still impacting sales. Same-store sales jumped 11% in North America, driven by a 10% increase in spending per visit.

Same-store sales in China, Starbucks’ second-largest market after the U.S., fell 16%.

Starbucks said its net income fell 50% to $878 million in the three-month period that ended Oct. 2 as it invested heavily in store remodels and employee wages. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 81 cents per share. That also beat Wall Street’s forecast of 72 cents.

In Other News
1
In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats
2
DoorDash defies U.S. delivery slowdown with strong Q3
3
Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
4
Federal court says beauty pageant can bar trans contestants
5
George Booth, cartoonist of domestic farce, dies at 96
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top