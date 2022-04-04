Starbucks halts stock buybacks as Schultz pivots to workers

Last year, the National Labor Relations Board found that Starbucks unlawfully retaliated against two Philadelphia baristas who were attempting to unionize. The NLRB said Starbucks monitored the employees’ social media, unlawfully spied on their conversations and ultimately fired them. It ordered Starbucks to stop interfering with workers’ right to organize and offer reinstatement to the two workers.

More recently, on March 15, the NLRB issued a complaint against Starbucks alleging that district and store managers in Phoenix spied on and threatened workers who supported unionizing. The complaint says Starbucks suspended one union supporter and fired another.

In a November letter to employees, posted just before the first unionization votes at three stores in Buffalo, New York, Schultz said he tried to create the kind of company that his blue-collar father never had the chance to work for.

He recalled the trauma of his family having no income after his father suffered a workplace injury, and said that’s why Starbucks has benefits like health care, free college tuition, parental leave and stock grants for employees.

“No partner has ever needed to have a representative seek to obtain things we all have as partners at Starbucks. And I am saddened and concerned to hear anyone thinks that is needed now,” Schultz wrote.

Schultz is holding a town hall with employees on Monday.

Late last year, Starbucks announced that it was committing to a $20 billion share repurchase and dividend program to return profits to investors. It's not clear how much of that figure would have gone to share repurchases.

Shares in Starbucks fell more than 3% in premarket trading and are down more than 20% since the beginning of the year.

Starbucks announced on March 16 that Schultz was stepping in to replace retiring CEO Kevin Johnson.