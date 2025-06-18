Breaking: Damaging winds possible during severe storms tonight; Slight risk for tornadoes

Stanley Cup damaged as the Florida Panthers celebrate a second straight championship

The Stanley Cup is a little banged up, thanks to the Florida Panthers’ celebration of back-to-back titles
Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Updated 21 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Stanley Cup is a little banged up, thanks to the Florida Panthers' celebration of back-to-back titles.

The bowl of the famous trophy is cracked and the bottom is dented. Not for the first time and likely not the last.

The Panthers won their second consecutive championship on home ice Tuesday night, beating Edmonton in six games. The team, following decades of tradition, partied with the Cup into the wee hours and kept the revelry going in Fort Lauderdale well into Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Hockey Hall of Fame said the keepers of the Cup are taking the appropriate steps and plan to have it repaired by the celebration parade on Sunday. Made of silver and a nickel allow, the 37-pound Cup is relatively malleable.

Damage is nothing new for the 131-year-old silver chalice that has been submerged in pools and the Atlantic Ocean and mishandled by players, coaches and staff for more than a century. Just this decade alone, the Tampa Bay Lightning dropped the Cup during their boat parade in 2021 and the Colorado Avalanche dented it on the ice the night they won the following year.

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed.

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Members of the Florida Panthers hockey team celebrate with fans outside the Elbo Room, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the morning after defeating Edmonton in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) kisses the Stanley Cup after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk, front. and defenseman Gustav Forsling pour beer from the Stanley Cup onto fans at the Elbo Room, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the morning after defeating Edmonton in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

