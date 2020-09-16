Stanley Crouch, contentious man of letters, dead at 74

Warm words from Crouch were savored if only for the ferocity, even extremity, of his scorn. He called Lee a “middle-class would-be street Negro" and Morrison a writer "perforated by ideology," turning out “bathtub corn liquor.” He and Baraka so despised each other that when New Yorker writer Robert Boynton called Baraka for a story on Crouch in 1995, the poet called Crouch ”a backwards, asinine person” and hung up the phone.

“Crouch has a virtually insatiable appetite for controversy,” Boynton wrote.

Crouch’s criticism was collected into “Notes of a Hanging Judge,” “The All-American Skin Game” and other books. He published the first installment of his Parker biography, “Kansas City Lightning,” in 2007. He had been working on a second volume, but could not complete it because of his health. His honors included a Whiting Award, the Windham-Campbell Prize and being named a Jazz Master in 2019 by the National Endowment for the Arts. He was a visiting professor at Columbia University and president of the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation.

Crouch is survived by his wife, a daughter and granddaughter.

Crouch was raised in Los Angeles by his mother and from childhood on wanted to learn, reading William Faulkner, Mark Twain and other canonical writers and teaching himself how to drum. He was a civil rights activist in the 1960s who was radicalized by the 1965 Watts riots but later turned against Black nationalism. Crouch became an heir to the intellectual tradition of such fellow Black writers as Ralph Ellison and Albert Murray, advocating the spontaneity and inclusiveness of jazz as the finest qualities of “this crazy quilt called America." In a 2011 Daily News column, he savored “those affirmative, good-time American moments capable of transcending one-dimensional materialism.”

“That is the essence of jazz in all its styles and is the continuing essence of Americana when lived to its most potent vitality," he wrote, “the top and the bottom mixed into a seamless liquidity of many flavors, all recognized for the light of their deeply human sources.”