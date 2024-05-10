Stanford names basketball court "Tara VanDerveer Court" for retired Hall of Famer, winningest coach

In addition, the 70-year-old VanDerveer will be honored by having her name associated with one of the assistant coaching positions. “The Tara VanDerveer Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach” position was made possible by a gift from longtime Stanford supporters Tashia and John Morgridge.

VanDerveer's final day of work with the Cardinal was Wednesday. She departs with 1,216 career victories over 45 years at Idaho, Ohio State and Stanford.

Her Stanford teams won NCAA titles in 1990, ’92 and 2021 and reached the Final Four 14 times.

