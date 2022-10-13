Stanford apologizes for limiting Jewish students in 1950s

The task force also found that when questioned about its practices in later years, school officials denied any anti-Jewish bias in admissions.

Tessier-Lavigne apologized on behalf of Stanford University to the Jewish community and the entire university community "both for the actions documented in this report to suppress the admission of Jewish students in the 1950s and for the university’s denials of those actions in the period that followed,” he wrote.

“These actions were wrong. They were damaging. And they were unacknowledged for too long,” he added.

Tessier-Lavigne said that Stanford plans to put into action the recommendations made by the task force to improve the experience of Jewish students at the university, including offering anti-bias training that addresses antisemitism and offering a kosher dining program.

Rabbi Jessica Kirschner, executive director of Hillel at Stanford, a Jewish student group, told the San Francisco Chronicle that she appreciated the school’s institutional courage in commissioning the task force, issuing an apology and acknowledging its past mistakes.

“It potentially opens a new chapter in terms of the partnership between those of us who support Jewish life on campus and the university,” she said.