Stampede in Yemen’s capital kills and injures dozens

The Houthi-run Interior Ministry said it had detained two organizers and an investigation was underway.

Yemen’s capital is controlled by the Iranian-backed Houthis when they descended from their northern stronghold in 2014, and removed the internationally recognized government.

The Houthi move prompted A Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 to try to restore the internationally recognized government.

The conflict has turned in recent years into a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The war has killed more than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.