Stability in bond market helps lift most US stock indexes

Bond yields rose sharply over the past month due to expectations for faster growth and the inflation that could follow. The fall in bond prices attracted investors reluctant to pay high prices for stocks, especially tech stocks that looked most expensive.

“It’s clear that investors expect there to be a bump in inflation in the short term, but the long-term view is pretty benign," Nixon said. “Investors are coming around to the view that it's not a bad backdrop for risk assets.”

Markets have benefited from calmer bond trading the last few days. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.51% on Wednesday. It hit 1.60% late last week, which led to a sell-off in stocks.

Investors are are also closely watching Washington and betting the latest $1.9 trillion in government stimulus will help lift the U.S. economy out of its coronavirus-induced malaise. The package set for final approval in the U.S. House on Wednesday provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans and extends emergency unemployment benefits to support consumer spending, the economy's main engine.

Banks were among the biggest gainers. JPMorgan rose 2% and Citigroup climbed 3.1%. More than 80% of companies in the S&P 500 notched gains.

Technology stocks lagged the broader market after an early rally faded. Apple was down 0.9% and Microsoft slid 0.5%

General Electric fell 5.3% for the biggest decline in the S&P 500 after the company said it would wind down its GE Capital financing business and merge its jet leasing business with Ireland-based AerCap.

