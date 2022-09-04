Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large

Blackmore said police began receiving reports before 6 a.m. of stabbings on the First Nation community. More reports of attacks quickly followed and by midday police issued a warning that a vehicle reportedly carrying the two suspects had been spotted in Regina, about 335 kilometers (208 miles) south of the communities where the stabbings occurred.

Police said the last information they had from the public was that the suspects were sighted there around lunchtime. There have been no sightings since.

“If in the Regina area, take precautions & consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations,” the RCMP said in a message on Twitter.

Doreen Lees, an 89-year grandmother from Weldon, said she and her daughter thought they saw one of the suspects when a car came barreling down her street early in the morning as her daughter was having coffee on her deck. Lees said a man approached them and said he was hurt and needed help.

But Lees said the man took off and ran after her daughter said she would call for help.

“He wouldn’t show his face. He had a big jacket over his face. We asked his name and he kind of mumbled his name twice and we still couldn’t get it,” she said. “He said his face was injured so bad he couldn’t show it.”

She said the man was by himself and "kind of a little wobbly.”

“I followed him a little ways to see if he was going to be OK. My daughter said ‘Don’t follow him, get back here.’”

Weldon resident Diane Shier said she was in her garden Sunday morning when she noticed emergency crews a couple of blocks away.

Shier said her neighbor was killed. She did not want to identify the victim out of respect for his family.

"I am very upset because I lost a good neighbor,” she said.

The search for suspects was carried out as fans descended on Regina for a sold out annual Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Regina Police Service said in a news release that with the help of Mounties, it was working on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects and had "deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium.″

The alert first issued by Melfort, Saskatchewan RCMP about 7 a.m. was extended hours later to cover Manitoba and Alberta, as the two suspects remained at large.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was described as five feet seven inches tall and 155 pounds, and Myles Sanderson, 30, as six-foot-one and 200 pounds. They may be driving a black vehicle.

Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers issued a wanted list last May that included Myles, writing that he was “unlawfully at large.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said multiple patients were being treated at several sites.

“A call for additional staff was issued to respond to the influx of casualties,” authority spokeswoman Anne Linemann said in an email.

Mark Oddan, a spokesman with STARS Air Ambulance, said two helicopters were dispatched from Saskatoon and another from Regina.

He said two carried patients to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, while the third carried a patient to Royal University from a hospital in Melfort, a short distance southeast of Weldon.

“The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground.”

James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency.

____

Associated Press journalist Rob Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption This combination of images shown during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, shows Damien Sanderson, left, and Myles Sanderson. Authorities identified the pair, who are presently at large, as suspects in a series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan that left multiple people dead and others wounded. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This combination of images shown during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, shows Damien Sanderson, left, and Myles Sanderson. Authorities identified the pair, who are presently at large, as suspects in a series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan that left multiple people dead and others wounded. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Canadian police say multiple people are dead in 13 locations at two communities in Saskatchewan. Combined Shape Caption Canadian police say multiple people are dead in 13 locations at two communities in Saskatchewan.

Combined Shape Caption Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks while Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, left, looks on during a press conference at RCMP "F" Division Headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson allegedly stabbed and killed 10 people between James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Sunday morning, and the pair are presently at large. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Michael Bell Credit: Michael Bell Combined Shape Caption Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks while Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, left, looks on during a press conference at RCMP "F" Division Headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson allegedly stabbed and killed 10 people between James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Sunday morning, and the pair are presently at large. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Michael Bell Credit: Michael Bell

Combined Shape Caption Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Authorities identified two suspects in a series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan that left multiple people dead and others wounded. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Michael Bell Credit: Michael Bell Combined Shape Caption Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Authorities identified two suspects in a series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan that left multiple people dead and others wounded. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Michael Bell Credit: Michael Bell

Combined Shape Caption Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, right, looks on while Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, left, speaks during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Authorities identified two suspects in a series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan that left multiple people dead and others wounded. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Michael Bell Credit: Michael Bell Combined Shape Caption Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, right, looks on while Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, left, speaks during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Authorities identified two suspects in a series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan that left multiple people dead and others wounded. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Michael Bell Credit: Michael Bell

Combined Shape Caption Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks during a press conference at RCMP "F" Division Headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson allegedly stabbed and killed 10 people between James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Sunday morning, and the pair are presently at large. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Michael Bell Credit: Michael Bell Combined Shape Caption Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks during a press conference at RCMP "F" Division Headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson allegedly stabbed and killed 10 people between James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Sunday morning, and the pair are presently at large. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Michael Bell Credit: Michael Bell

Combined Shape Caption Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks during a press conference at RCMP "F" Division Headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson allegedly stabbed and killed 10 people between James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Sunday morning, and the pair are presently at large. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Michael Bell Credit: Michael Bell Combined Shape Caption Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks during a press conference at RCMP "F" Division Headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson allegedly stabbed and killed 10 people between James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Sunday morning, and the pair are presently at large. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Michael Bell Credit: Michael Bell

Combined Shape Caption Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Authorities identified two suspects in a series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan that left multiple people dead and others wounded. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Michael Bell Credit: Michael Bell Combined Shape Caption Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Authorities identified two suspects in a series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan that left multiple people dead and others wounded. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Michael Bell Credit: Michael Bell

Combined Shape Caption Canadian police say multiple people are dead in 13 locations at two communities in Saskatchewan. Combined Shape Caption Canadian police say multiple people are dead in 13 locations at two communities in Saskatchewan.