BreakingNews
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill being sued over 2021 steel structure collapse
X
Dark Mode Toggle

St. Louis Zoo bear has second brief escape from enclosure

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
For the second time in a month, a bear at the St. Louis Zoo figured out how to get out of his enclosure and enjoy a brief taste of freedom

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Zoo officials say they are working to find a way to keep an Andean bear named Ben inside his enclosure after he escaped Thursday for the second time this month.

The bear, named Ben, was outside for less than an hour and was found only about 100 feet away from his habitat, zoo officials said in a statement. The 4-year-old bear, who weighs about 300 pounds, was tranquilized and returned to the enclosure..

Visitors and zoo staff were kept inside zoo buildings during Ben's escapade.

The bear escaped on Feb. 7 by tearing apart clips that attached stainless steel mesh the frame of the enclosure's door. He did not wander far and was outside for about 90 minutes being returned.

In response, the zoo added stainless steel clips with 450 pounds of tensile strength to the mesh but Ben managed to snap those clips on Thursday.

Zoo officials said they are working on alternative ways to secure the enclosure and will seek advice from the the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Bear Taxon Advisory Group.

In Other News
1
Court proceedings advance in deadly shooting on film set
2
People across the world gather to mark war anniversary
3
The AP Interview: Biden ready to run, US first lady says
4
Teen faces murder charge in shooting during Texas mall melee
5
Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top