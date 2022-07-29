St. Louis region hit by more flooding, prompting rescues

“I can’t believe this happened again,” Boshans' son-in-law, Kyle Mathes, told the newspaper. “It’s a double whammy.”

Earlier in the week, a storm system dropped more than 12 inches (30 centimeters) in St. Charles County and up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) in other areas on Tuesday and Wednesday. That prompted widespread flooding. Parts of southern Illinois also saw flooding after heavy rains.

Authorities said two men drowned in the earlier St. Louis-area storm.

The weather service said the rain that began early Tuesday was the most prolific in the St. Louis metropolitan area since records began in 1874.

The flooding came the same week that heavy rains caused deadly flooding and massive property damage in central Appalachia.

Combined Shape Caption A tow truck driver moves to clear a flooded car as another rolls along Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters after heavy rain fell through Monday night and into the morning on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Credit: Robert Cohen