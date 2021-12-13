St. Jude, WHO to provide child cancer meds to poor nations

St. Jude and the WHO said the Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer Medicines seeks to provide safe and effective cancer medicine to about 120,000 children. The medicines will be given at no cost during a two-year pilot phase. Then, the countries involved may take on some of the costs in the latter years of the project, which will extend from 2022 to 2027.

The hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and the WHO will help countries select the medicines, develop standards and track the delivery of care, a news release said.