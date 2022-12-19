St. John's cracks women's AP Top 25 for 1st time since 2015

The Red Storm (11-0) equaled the 2004-05 team that also won its first 11 games with Sunday's win over Providence. St. John's had a victory over then-No. 13 Creighton on Dec. 4, helping coach Joe Tartamella's squad earn its first appearance in the poll since Dec. 14, 2015.

“It’s great to be recognized and I'm proud for our kids,” he said. “We know we have a long way to go in the year. Obviously to be recognized nationally, you can’t take that for granted. It’s been a while and to know this group got us back in is pretty cool."