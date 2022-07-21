Sri Lanka's newly elected president sworn into office

Wickremesinghe has been leading the talks with the International Monetary Fund seeking a bailout for the bankrupt island nation.
He said Monday the negotiations were near a conclusion and talks on help from other countries had also progressed. He also said the government has taken steps to resolve shortages of fuel and cooking gas.
On Wednesday, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told financial magazine Nikkei Asia that the organization hoped to complete the rescue talks “as quickly as possible.”
Protesters shout slogans demanding elected president Ranil Wickremesinghe step down during a protest at the presidential secretariat premise in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister was elected president Wednesday by lawmakers who opted for a seasoned, veteran leader to lead the country out of economic collapse, despite widespread public opposition.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
A Sri Lankan flag is waved by a protester demanding elected president Ranil Wickremesinghe step down in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022.Sri Lanka's prime minister was elected president Wednesday by lawmakers who opted for a seasoned, veteran leader to lead the country out of economic collapse, despite widespread public opposition. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
A protester waves a national flag and shouts slogans demanding elected president Ranil Wickremesinghe step down during a protest at the presidential secretariat premise in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister was elected president Wednesday by lawmakers who opted for a seasoned, veteran leader to lead the country out of economic collapse, despite widespread public opposition.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
A protester shouts slogans demanding elected president Ranil Wickremesinghe step down during a protest at the presidential secretariat premise in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister was elected president Wednesday by lawmakers who opted for a seasoned, veteran leader to lead the country out of economic collapse, despite widespread public opposition.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Protesters rest as they join the demand that elected president Ranil Wickremesinghe step down in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister was elected president Wednesday by lawmakers who opted for a seasoned, veteran leader to lead the country out of economic collapse, despite widespread public opposition.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Protesters shout slogans demanding elected president Ranil Wickremesinghe step down during a protest at the presidential secretariat premise in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Sri Lanka's prime minister was elected president Wednesday by lawmakers who opted for a seasoned, veteran leader to lead the country out of economic collapse, despite widespread public opposition.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
This frame grab from video taken from the official YouTube channel of the Parliament of Sri Lanka shows Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, center, as lawmakers elect a new president in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Wickremesinghe was elected president Wednesday, in a secret parliamentary ballot that risked reigniting turmoil among a public outraged by the South Asian nation's economic collapse. (Parliament of Sri Lanka via AP)
Protesters demanding acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe step down leave the presidential secretariat premises after a peaceful protest as the Parliament votes to elect a new president in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
President elect Ranil Wickremesinghe greats supporters upon his arrival at a buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Wickremesinghe was elected president Wednesday by lawmakers who opted for a seasoned, veteran leader to lead the country out of economic collapse, despite widespread public opposition. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
