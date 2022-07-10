Sri Lanka opposition hopes to install new gov't amid turmoil

If both president and prime minister resign, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena will take over as temporary president, according to the constitution.

Thousands of protesters entered the capital Colombo on Saturday and swarmed into Rajapaksa’s fortified residence. Video and pictures showed jubilant crowds splashing in the garden pool, lying on beds and using their cellphone cameras to capture the moment. Some made tea or used the gym while others issued statements from a conference room demanding that the president and prime minister go.

It was not clear if Rajapaksa was there at the time, and government spokesman Mohan Samaranayake said he had no information about the president’s movements.

Even though both Wickremesinghe and Abeywardena said in their speeches that they had spoken with the president, they did not say anything about his whereabouts.

Protesters later broke into the prime minister’s private residence and set it on fire, Wickremesinghe’s office said. It wasn’t clear if he was there when the incursion happened and the prime minister's spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

The country is relying on aid from India and other nations as leaders try to negotiate a bailout with the International Monetary Fund. Wickremesinghe said recently that negotiations with the IMF were complex because Sri Lanka was now a bankrupt state.

Sri Lanka announced in April that it was suspending repayment of foreign loans due to a foreign currency shortage. Its total foreign debt amounts to $51 billion, of which it must repay $28 billion by the end of 2027.

Months of demonstrations have all but dismantled the Rajapaksa political dynasty, which has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades but is accused by protesters of mismanagement and corruption. The president's older brother resigned as prime minister in May after violent protests saw him seek safety at a naval base.

Protesters storm in at the Sri Lankan president's official residence, in Colombo, Sri Lanka , Saturday, July, 9, 2022. Protesters have broken into the Sri Lankan prime minister's private residence and set it on fire, hours after he said he would resign when a new government is formed over a worsening economic crisis. It was the biggest day of demonstrations that also saw crowds storming the president's home and office. (AP Photo/ Eranga Jayawardena)

Anti government protesters swim in a swimmingpool of the Sri lankan president's official residence after storming into it in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo)

Protesters stand on a vandalised police water canon truck and shout slogans at the entrance to president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Protesters sit and walk around after storming in at the Sri Lankan president's office, in Colombo, Sri Lanka , Saturday, July, 9, 2022. Protesters have broken into the Sri Lankan prime minister's private residence and set it on fire, hours after he said he would resign when a new government is formed over a worsening economic crisis. It was the biggest day of demonstrations that also saw crowds storming the president's home and office. (AP Photo/ Eranga Jayawardena)