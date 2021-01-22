Sri Lanka approves vaccine amid warnings of virus spread

After two months during which no cases were reported from the community, a random test on a factory worker led to the detection of a new cluster. Also the owner of an eatery near the country’s main fish market alerted authorities about a rise in the sale of paracetamol, an indication people were suffering fevers. Testing of fish vendors detected a second cluster.

In over three months since, Sri Lanka has reported more than 52,000 new patients and 260 deaths. Between 500 to 900 new cases are being reported daily.

Doctors say complacency from all sides, officials and the public has led to the new outbreak.

“We were a success story, but the issue was we all as Sri Lankans forgot COVID-19 was existing. We thought that COVID was over,” said Senal Fernando, secretary of the GMOA.

Sri Lankan municipal health workers take swab samples to test for COVID-19 as other queue in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Sri Lanka on Thursday re-opened the country for tourists after keeping the doors closed for the visitors for nearly 10 months due to the COVID-19. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena