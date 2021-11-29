Sputnik V maker: Vaccine could be adapted to fight omicron

The statement made no mention of previous production bottlenecks that Russia has had while making the Sputnik V vaccine, which involves giving out two different vaccine shots. Countries in Latin America have complained about delays in getting the second Sputnik V shot.

The new omicron variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, prompting nations around the world to order travel bans for several nations in southern Africa. Still, much is still not known about it, including whether omicron is more contagious, more likely to cause serious illness or more able to evade the protection of vaccines.

