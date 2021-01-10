Spurs show no mercy to 8th-tier Marine, Crawley stuns Leeds

For Crawley, the road to Wembley Stadium is still very much open, with the dominant win over Leeds proving a fairy-tale moment for one of its late substitutes, in particular.

Summing up the “magic of the FA Cup” — a phrase often trotted out at the third-round stage of the competition when the country’s top teams enter — was the sight of Mark Wright coming on for Crawley in the final minutes for his debut in professional soccer.

The 33-year-old Wright has taken part in reality TV shows “The Only Way Is Essex,” “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!” and “Strictly Come Dancing” but has continued to pursue his dream of becoming a soccer player, and joined Crawley last month on a non-contract basis in a move that is being documented in a BBC program.

For some, Wright’s late showing summed up a triumph of perseverance. For others, it simply capped a humiliating day for Leeds and its widely admired Argentine manager, Marcelo Bielsa, whose record in three seasons in the FA Cup reads: played three, lost three.

“He was very complimentary afterward,” Crawley manager John Yems said of Bielsa, “but I suppose when you lose 3-0, you can’t be anything but.”

Among the scorers for Crawley was Nick Tsaroulla, who was released by Tottenham after being involved in a car crash in 2017 that led to him being out of football for a year. After some time at Brentford, Tsaroulla is making his way in the game at Crawley and was in tears after the full-time whistle having scored his first senior goal.

There were no such fairy tales in the games involving Chelsea and Manchester City, who dealt much better with lower-league opposition — albeit at home.

Timo Werner scored for the first time in 13 games to help Chelsea to a 4-0 win over fourth-tier Morecambe. Kai Havertz, another Germany international struggling for form, also netted at Stamford Bridge.

City manager Pep Guardiola fielded a strong team — including star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne — and was rewarded with a 3-0 win over second-tier Birmingham, with Bernardo Silva scoring the first two goals.

Sergio Aguero was expected to start for City but the striker had to miss the game because he was in isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, sixth-tier Chorley eliminated second-tier Derby and Premier League team West Bromwich Albion was ousted by third-division Blackpool.

___

A fan seated on a garden shed watches the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Marine and Tottenham Hotspur at Rossett Park stadium in Crosby, Liverpool, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Clive Brunskill/Pool via AP) Credit: Clive Brunskill Credit: Clive Brunskill

Tottenham's Carlos Vinicius scores his side's first goal passing Marine's goalkeeper Bayleigh Passant, right, during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Marine and Tottenham Hotspur at Rossett Park stadium in Crosby, Liverpool, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Clive Brunskill/Pool via AP) Credit: Clive Brunskill Credit: Clive Brunskill

Leeds United's head coach Marcelo Bielsa reacts during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Crawley Town and Leeds United at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley, England, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Credit: Ian Walton Credit: Ian Walton

Crawley Town's Jordan Tunnicliffe, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Crawley Town and Leeds United at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley, England, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Credit: Ian Walton Credit: Ian Walton

Crawley Town's Jordan Tunnicliffe celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Crawley Town and Leeds United at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley, England, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Credit: Ian Walton Credit: Ian Walton

Chelsea's Timo Werner, centre, scores his side's second goal during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Chelsea and Morecambe at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham