Spurs rookie star Victor Wembanyama sprains ankle during warmups, misses game in Dallas

It was the second time in three games Wembanyama was inactive. The reason was right ankle soreness four nights earlier at Milwaukee.

The nearly 7-foot-4 Wembanyama played 22 minutes, one off his season low, in a loss at Chicago on Thursday night.

The Spurs entered the Dallas game on a 1-21 stretch, with three consecutive losses since setting a franchise record for a losing streak for the second season in a row, an 18-game skid.

Wembanyama is averaging 18.5 points and 10.7 rebounds as the No. 1 overall pick. He made his NBA debut at home against the Mavericks in October.

