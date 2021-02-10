Springsteen charged with drunken driving; Jeep ad on pause

The news of the arrest came on the heels of two high-profile appearances by Springsteen. On Jan. 20, Springsteen performed as part of President Joe Biden's inauguration, singing “Land of Hope and Dreams” in front of the Lincoln Memorial. While during Sunday's Super Bowl, he appeared in a Jeep ad filmed in Kansas that urged people to find common ground.

Jeep released a statement saying it “would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate." But the company said, “it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established."

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com.

