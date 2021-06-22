Springer finally healthy and joins Blue Jays' potent lineup

The 2017 World Series MVP for Houston, Springer signed a Blue Jays-record $150 million, six-year contract with them last offseason.

He said batting fifth is fine with him, but missing 66 of Toronto’s first 70 games was “brutal."

“I want to play,” Springer said. “I don’t like being hurt. For it to happen the way it did, especially as fast as it did, was not fun. This has been extremely hard on me.”

Springer hit 174 homers in seven seasons with Houston, including 39 in 2019.

“I’ve missed pretty significant time,” he said. “I don’t want to put any expectation on myself, except I owe it to this team, this organization, this fanbase to play as hard as I can every day. And that’s what I’m going to do.”

