Spring break could affect jury pool in Whitmer kidnap trial

The FBI, which had infiltrated the group, arrested the six in October 2020.

The alleged conspiracy occurred at a time when critics were enraged over Whitmer's restrictive policies and stay-home orders during the early stretch of the COVID-19 pandemic, even protesting at the state Capitol while carrying semiautomatic weapons.

Defense lawyers insist the men were entrapped and were not inclined to target Whitmer without that influence.

They were “groomed” by informants and undercover agents, “like music producers seeking out young, talented, musicians that can be combined into a money-making act," Fox's attorney, Christopher Gibbons, said in a court filing Thursday.

But the two men who pleaded guilty, Kaleb Franks and Ty Garbin, said they will tell jurors that no arms were twisted.

The judge asked if Whitmer, as the alleged victim, planned to attend the trial. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said it was doubtful but that he would inform the court.

Messages left by The Associated Press with Whitmer's office seeking her plans for the trial were not immediately returned.

When arrests were made, Whitmer pinned some blame on then-President Donald Trump, saying his refusal to denounce far-right groups had inspired extremists across the country. Trump had earlier urged supporters to "LIBERATE" Michigan and two other states led by Democratic governors from stay-home orders.

White reported from Detroit. Anna Liz Nichols is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

