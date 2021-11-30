Sports bettors dream: 86 able to bet on game after it ended

A total of 86 people from New Jersey made such a bet, winning a collective total of nearly $15,000.

New Jersey said Rush Street and Kambi voided the bets without first getting the required approval from New Jersey's enforcement division.

Rush Street said it reported the mishap to New Jersey officials.

“We and our partners take compliance seriously, and after the partner informed us that one of their millions of betting markets was left open after the European soccer game concluded, RSI self-reported to the NJDGE and agreed to pay the $1,000 penalty," spokesperson Lisa Johnson said.

Kambi has since implemented mandatory additional quality assurance retraining for its trading team members, and that team is now required to obtain secondary approval from supervisors for all manual entries on its sports data feed, according to regulators.

Kambi did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday.

