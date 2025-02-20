Sponsor invite Akie Iwai leads the LPGA Thailand golf tournament by 3 strokes after 10-under 62

“Today, my shots and my putting were good," said Iwai, who has twice played the course in a tournament. “I’ve learned where to miss and where not to miss. I am getting to know the golf course very well.”

The 22-year-old Iwai earned her LPGA tour membership after finishing in a tie for fifth at the LPGA Final Qualifier last year.

Three shots behind was world No. 27 Maja Stark of Sweden, who had an eagle on the fifth hole along with six birdies and one bogey for a 65. Local favorite Moriya Jutanugarn, with six birdies and a bogey, was third with a 66.

Birthday girl Jeeno Thitikul, the world No. 2 who turned 22 on Thursday, had a 68, while defending champion Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand shot 71.

The event is the first stop of the LPGA's so-called Asian swing before the tour moves to Singapore and China over the next two weeks.

Credit: AP

