journal-news logo
X

Spokesman says Libya lawmakers reschedule parliament vote

Nation & World
53 minutes ago
Libyan lawmakers have voted to reschedule parliament elections, a move likely to increase tensions among Libyan rivals already divided over bills regulating planned elections

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan lawmakers voted Tuesday to reschedule parliament elections, a spokesman said, a move likely to increase tensions among Libyan rivals already divided over bills regulating planned elections.

Abdullah Bliheg, a spokesman for the legislature, said lawmakers decided to hold parliamentary elections a month after the presidential vote scheduled for late December.

A U.N.-brokered roadmap had set both parliamentary and presidential elections for Dec. 24. The elections have been seen by many as a step forward to end the country’s divisions. There has been pressure from international governments, including the U.S., on Libyan stakeholders to hold elections as scheduled.

Lawmakers on Monday adopted a bill regulating the parliamentary elections — a few weeks after they voted on a bill for the presidential vote.

Holding the elections as scheduled already faced challenges amid opposition from the country's High Council of State that has argued that the laws were adopted without consultations.

Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

In Other News
1
As Lebanese got poorer, politicians stowed wealth abroad
2
EU leaders to reassure Balkans 6 as membership hopes stall
3
Ship's anchor may have caused massive California oil spill
4
Boris Johnson hailed by his party despite UK's economic woes
5
Asian shares slip in cautious trading, shrug off US rally
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top