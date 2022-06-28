Spit, 'disrespect' arrive at Wimbledon as tennis turns ugly

Tennis players long have dealt with online abuse, particularly from gamblers angry about a particular match's outcome. Negative interaction among athletes and the people paying to watch them is gaining more attention in real life, too.

At a tournament in Indian Wells, California, in March, Naomi Osaka cried after a spectator shouted, “Osaka, you suck!”

The four-time Grand Slam champion explained the episode dredged up thoughts of when Serena and Venus Williams were jeered at that event in 2001 after Venus withdrew, citing an injury, before the sisters were supposed to play each other. Their father, Richard, said racial slurs were sent his way; his daughters stayed away from that tournament for years.

“Personally, I’ve never experienced any type of heckling on the court (and) I’m very lucky, because I know other players have experienced it. Definitely online, I have the experience a lot, but that’s different,” said Coco Gauff, an 18-year-old Floridian who was the runner-up at the French Open this month and won her Wimbledon match Tuesday. “I definitely think there is a line that you shouldn’t cross."

Gauff mentioned what she called the “obvious” examples of racial or sexual comments.

“That’s definitely way past the line,” she said. "There are some things that you do have to deal with as an athlete. That’s just a part of the sport. Particularly in tennis, it’s not very common. It’s not in the tennis culture, especially let alone at Wimbledon. I think the line definitely is a lot closer to being crossed than I would say than other sports because that’s just the culture of tennis. For me, personal attacks — that kind of crosses the line, really.”

An All England Club spokesperson said no fans were removed from Kyrgios' match, but that there could be a review of what went on, including what he said at his news conference.

As for the sorts of things he is hearing from people during his matches, Kyrgios concluded: “I’m just starting to think that it’s normal, when it’s really not.”

