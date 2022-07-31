Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

He qualified a season-worst 10th because of a loss of power on Saturday, then in Sunday's race Verstappen did a 360-degree spin.

“Unbelievable Max, that is right up there with your best,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner replied. “Fantastic.”

Russell, who started from the pole for the first time in his career, led 30 laps until Leclerc passed him on the outside as dark clouds rolled over the Hungaroring circuit and a light rain began to fall.

With Leclerc leading, Verstappen undercut for quicker tires. Ferrari made a mistake in choosing the more durable hard tires for Leclerc.

“These tires are (expletive),” Leclerc said.

Moments later, Verstappen lost grip and went 360 on track, allowing Sainz to take the lead from Hamilton. Leclerc passed Verstappen, only to lose position soon after because Verstappen had faster tires.

Ferrari botched Sainz's next tire stop on Lap 47, taking too long to fit his rear left tire. Hamilton stayed out but was losing time to Verstappen as the rain increased.

Leclerc came in for a third tire change on Lap 55 as Ferrari's bungled tactics resurfaced the week. Leclerc crashed when leading the French Grand Prix last week.

Lando Norris finished seventh for McLaren, Fernando Alonso was eighth and his Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon was ninth. Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin was 10th.

After a month-long break the season resumes with a triple header in Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, front left, leads at the start and followed by Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic Combined Shape Caption Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, front left, leads at the start and followed by Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Combined Shape Caption Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, left, leads at the start and followed by Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic Combined Shape Caption Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, left, leads at the start and followed by Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Combined Shape Caption Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, front left, leads at the start and followed by Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic Combined Shape Caption Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, front left, leads at the start and followed by Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Combined Shape Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Anna Szilagyi Credit: Anna Szilagyi Combined Shape Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Credit: Anna Szilagyi Credit: Anna Szilagyi