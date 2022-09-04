Spidey tops box office while Cinema Day draws millions

“This proves that people love going to the theaters,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. “Pricing is always a consideration.”

The top three performing movie titles for the day included Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” The Rock and Kevin Hart’s “DC League of Super Pets” and Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train.” Another top draw was “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which recaptured the No. 1 box office spot for the weekend.

With never-seen footage, the re-release of the Sony and Marvel blockbuster superhero film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya brought in an estimated $6 million. “Top Gun” followed with $5.5 million, “Super Pets” garnered $5.45 million, “Bullet Train” pulled in $5.4 million and last week's top earner “The Invitation” grossed $4.7 million to round out the top five.

The re-release of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic “Jaws,” on big screens for the first time in 3D, nabbed the final spot among the weekend's top 10 performers.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $6 million.

2. “Top Gun: Maverick,” $5.5 million.

3. “DC League of Super Pets,” $5.45 million.

4. “Bullet Train,” $5.4 million.

5. “The Invitation,” $4.7 million.

6. “Beast,” $3.6 million.

7. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” $3.1 million.

8. “Thor: Love and Thunder,” $2.4 million.

9. “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,” $2.4 million.

10. “Jaws” (1975), $2.3 million.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Zendaya arrives at the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village Theater on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. The first “National Cinema Day” nationwide promotion appeared to work with the highest-attended day of 2022, drawing an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, according to The Cinema Foundation. The top performing titles for the day included "Spider-Man: No Way Home," “Top Gun: Maverick,” “DC League of Super Pets” and “Bullet Train.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss Combined Shape Caption FILE - Zendaya arrives at the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village Theater on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. The first “National Cinema Day” nationwide promotion appeared to work with the highest-attended day of 2022, drawing an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, according to The Cinema Foundation. The top performing titles for the day included "Spider-Man: No Way Home," “Top Gun: Maverick,” “DC League of Super Pets” and “Bullet Train.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Tom Cruise arrives at the world premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the USS Midway in San Diego. The first “National Cinema Day” nationwide promotion appeared to work with the highest-attended day of 2022, drawing an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, according to The Cinema Foundation. The top performing titles for the day included "Spider-Man: No Way Home," “Top Gun: Maverick,” “DC League of Super Pets” and “Bullet Train.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss Combined Shape Caption FILE - Tom Cruise arrives at the world premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the USS Midway in San Diego. The first “National Cinema Day” nationwide promotion appeared to work with the highest-attended day of 2022, drawing an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, according to The Cinema Foundation. The top performing titles for the day included "Spider-Man: No Way Home," “Top Gun: Maverick,” “DC League of Super Pets” and “Bullet Train.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Vanessa Bayer, from left, Dwayne Johnson, Jameela Jamil and Kevin Hart arrive at the premiere of "DC League of Super Pets" on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at The Grove, AMC 14 in Los Angeles. The first “National Cinema Day” nationwide promotion appeared to work with the highest-attended day of 2022, drawing an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, according to The Cinema Foundation. The top performing titles for the day included "Spider-Man: No Way Home," “Top Gun: Maverick,” “DC League of Super Pets” and “Bullet Train.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell Combined Shape Caption FILE - Vanessa Bayer, from left, Dwayne Johnson, Jameela Jamil and Kevin Hart arrive at the premiere of "DC League of Super Pets" on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at The Grove, AMC 14 in Los Angeles. The first “National Cinema Day” nationwide promotion appeared to work with the highest-attended day of 2022, drawing an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, according to The Cinema Foundation. The top performing titles for the day included "Spider-Man: No Way Home," “Top Gun: Maverick,” “DC League of Super Pets” and “Bullet Train.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell