Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Spider-Man comic page sells for record $3.36M bidding

This image provided by Heritage Auctions shows Page 25 from the 1984 Marvel comic Secret Wars No. 8, which tells the origin story of Spider-Man's now-iconic black costume. (Heritage Auctions via AP)
caption arrowCaption
This image provided by Heritage Auctions shows Page 25 from the 1984 Marvel comic Secret Wars No. 8, which tells the origin story of Spider-Man's now-iconic black costume. (Heritage Auctions via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
A single page of artwork from a Spider-Man comic book sold at auction for a record $3.36 million

DALLAS (AP) — A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book sold at auction Thursday for a record $3.36 million.

Mike Zeck's artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics' Secret Wars No. 8 brings the first appearance of Spidey's black suit. The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom.

The record bidding, which started at $330,000 and soared past $3 million, came on the first day of Heritage Auctions' four-day comic event in Dallas.

Also Thursday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman's debut, Action Comics No. 1, sold for $3.18 million, putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.

In Other News
1
Biden nominates 3 to Fed board, including first Black woman
2
Judge allows video release in Black man's shooting death
3
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
4
Seditious conspiracy: 11 Oath Keepers charged in Jan. 6 riot
5
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top