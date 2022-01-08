Speedskater Jackson slips, misses US Olympic team in 500

“The rules are you have to fall to get a re-skate," she said. “In the 500 even a stumble is enough to take you out of it. Maybe I should have sat down (fallen).”

Her time wasn't fast enough to hold on. Kimi Goetz, already on the U.S. team after finishing second in the 1,000, knocked Jackson out by taking second in 37.86.

Brittany Bowe won in 37.81. She already qualified for her third Olympics with a win in the 1,000 on Thursday. Bowe and Jackson are friends who are both from Ocala, Florida.

“All I can do is wait and see if someone declines their spot, I could go,” Jackson said. “I'm not giving up hope yet.”

The Americans have qualified two spots for the women's 500 in next month's Olympics.

Jordan Stolz won the men's 500 in 34.55 to qualify for his second Olympic event. The 17-year-old phenom won the 1,000 on Thursday.

Austin Kleba finished second in 35.17, although he will have to wait to see if he'll go to Beijing since the U.S. men only have one quota spot in the event. Final quota reallocations for the Olympics will be done later this month.

