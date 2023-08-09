BreakingNews
Middletown man charged with felony after child shot himself with unsecured weapon

Special counsel obtained search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump's account, docs say

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for a delay in complying

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER – Associated Press
7 minutes ago
X

Special counsel Jack Smith's team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump's Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for a delay in complying, according to court documents released Wednesday.

The details were included in a decision from the federal appeals court in Washington rejecting Twitter's claim that a lower court judge was wrong to hold the company in contempt and imposing the sanction.

The filing says Smith obtained a search warrant directing twitter to produce “data and records” related to Trump's twitter account. The government also got a nondisclosure agreement prohibiting Twitter from disclosing the search warrant. The filing says the court "found probable cause to search the Twitter account for evidence of criminal offenses."

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Ohio's Issue 1 would have made protecting abortion rights harder. Data...
2
Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, subject of 'Searching for...
3
Atlanta begins to brace for the potential of a new Trump indictment as...
4
GOP donor Anton Lazzaro sentenced to 21 years for sex trafficking...
5
The Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend and it's even better this...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top