Spartans lose to Michigan in their first game since shooting

Joey Hauser scored 20 points, Malik Hall 14 and Tyson Walker 11 for the Spartans (16-10, 8-7)

Earlier in the day at East Lansing, a moment of silence was held before the women's game against No. 8 Maryland. The victims and survivors were honored in pregame remarks.

Funerals were held earlier in the day for Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner while Arielle Anderson's funeral is scheduled for next week. Of the five wounded students, four remained in critical condition with one in stable condition on Saturday.

Michigan State plays at home against Indiana on Tuesday.

Michigan goes to Rutgers for a Thursday game.

___

