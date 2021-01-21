Spanish tennis player says she tested positive for COVID-19

Paula Badosa, a 23-year-old who reached the fourth round at last year's French Open, wrote Thursday on Twitter that she received her test result for the illness caused by the coronavirus on the seventh day of her hard quarantine.

"I have some bad news," Badosa said in a post written in Spanish and English. "Today I received a positive COVID-19 test result. I'm feeling unwell and have some symptoms, but I'll try to recover as soon as possible listening to the doctors. I've been taken to a health hotel to self isolate and be monitored."