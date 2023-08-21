Spanish singer Miguel Bosé robbed, bound along with children at Mexico City house

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Spanish pop star Miguel Bosé said Monday 10 armed assailants burst into his house in Mexico City and tied him up, his two children and household staff for more than two hours while they ransacked the premises.

Bosé wrote in his Instagram account that he and his children are okay following the Friday home-invasion robbery. But he described the ordeal as "very tense, uneasy, and unpleasant." Bosé said the assailants took his car and other possessions before leaving.

He added that he was not thinking of leaving Mexico because of the crime.

Neither city police nor prosecutors immediately responded to requests Monday for comment on the report.

It was one of two violent events in Mexico City involving foreigners over the weekend.

On Saturday, thieves on a motorcycle shot to death a man from India on an expressway, apparently to steal $10,000 he had changed at a money exchange at the Mexico City international airport.

The Embassy of India said in a statement that “in the extremely regrettable and tragic death of an Indian national," it is in touch with Mexico's law enforcement agencies, hoping the culprits will be apprehended soon and give justice to the victim's family.