Spanish rapper rejects imprisonment, draws focus to gag law

This time his imprisonment seemed imminent. The country’s National Court issued an order for his arrest on Monday after a 10-day period for him to enter prison voluntarily expired on Friday.

But the artist said that he wouldn't go without showing resistance and drawing attention to his case. On Monday, accompanied by some 50 supporters, Hasél barricaded himself inside the rectoral building of Lleida University, in the northeastern Catalonia region.

Police need special permission — which has been granted in this case — from academic authorities to enter university buildings, which have been the scene of protests in the past.

Defiantly, the rapper tweeted: “They’ll have to break in to take me and jail me.”

He told the AP that Monday's events were “a call to organize our solidarity and take the pressure out in the streets.”

“There is a lot of solidarity from people who understand that this isn’t just an attack against me," Hasél added. “But also against our fundamental democratic liberties. Liberties that are being continuously suppressed by the State. When facing aggression against us we must give a collective answer.”

Spain's left-wing coalition government unexpectedly announced last week that it would make changes to the country's criminal code to eliminate prison terms for offenses involving freedom of expression. It did not specifically mention Hasél or set a timetable for the changes.

The proposal is rejected by the conservative opposition Popular Party and the far-right Vox party.

Changes to the code under a new Public Security Law, known as the “Gag Law,” were made in 2015 by the then Popular Party government and have long been slammed by human rights groups and international organizations for potentially limiting freedom of expression in the name of protecting state and religious institutions.

“The imprisonment of Pablo Hasél leaves the sword hanging over the heads of all public figures who dare to openly criticize the actions of state institutions all the more evident,” the artists' petition read.

“We are aware that if we allow Pablo to be jailed, tomorrow they could come after any one of us, until they have managed to silence any sigh of dissidence,” it added.

The Spanish branch of Amnesty International has also defended Hasél and urged the government to introduce legal changes. In a statement last week, the international rights campaigning group pointed out other social media users, journalists and artists who have been similarly convicted in the past.

“Expressions that do not clearly and directly incite violence cannot be criminalized,” said AI branch director Esteban Beltrán.

Ciarán Giles and Aritz Parra in Madrid also contributed.

Supporters of rap singer Pablo Hasél make barricades inside the University of Lleida, Spain, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. A rapper in Spain and dozens of his supporters have locked themselves inside a university building in the artist's latest attempt to avoid a prison sentence for insulting the monarchy and praising terrorism.

Rap singer Pablo Hasél sits inside the University of Lleida, Spain, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Rap singer Pablo Hasél, 32, is seen reflected on a window, bottom right, as he speeches at students gathered outside the University of Lleida, Spain, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Supporters of rap singer Pablo Hasél make barricades inside the University of Lleida, Spain, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.