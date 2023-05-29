Spanish prime minister calls early general election after battering in regional vote

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called a early general elections for July 23.
Sánchez made the surprise announcement Monday, a day after his Socialist party took a serious battering in local and regional elections.
Prior to Sunday's debacle, Sánchez had insisted that he would ride out his four-year team, indicating that elections would be in December.
