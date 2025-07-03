Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother have been killed in a car accident in Spain, police say

FILE - Liverpool's Diogo Jota reacts after missing a chance to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Darren Staples, File)

Updated 4 minutes ago
MADRID (AP) — Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother have died in a car accident in Spain, police said Thursday.

The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed to The Associated Press that Jota and his brother were found dead after their car went off a road near the western city of Zamora. Authorities said the car was in flames.

Police were investigating the causes. They said there were no other vehicles involved.

The 28-year-old Jota and his brother, 25-year-old Andre Silva, both Portuguese players, were in the car.

Jota also played for Portugal’s national team and helped it win the Nations League last month.

Silva played with Portuguese club Penafiel in the lower divisions.

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and won three major trophies with the Merseyside club — including the Premier League title last season

Jota’s death comes weeks after he married Rute Cardoso and in a social media post wrote, “Yes to forever.”

The AP approached Liverpool for comment but the club had not immediately responded.

The Portuguese soccer federation released a statement lamenting the deaths. Federation president Pedro Proença said Portuguese soccer was “completely devastated.”

“More than a fantastic player, with almost 50 appearances for the national team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his colleagues and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference in his community,” Proença said in the statement.

The Portuguese federation said it has requested a minute of silence before Thursday's match between Portugal and Spain at the Women's European Championship being played in Switzerland.

“We lost two champions,” Proença said. "Their deaths represent an irreparable loss for Portuguese soccer and we will all do our best to honor their legacy daily.”

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

FILE - Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

FILE - Liverpool's Diogo Jota, left, celebrates with Liverpool's Darwin Nunez after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

FILE - Liverpool's Diogo Jota gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)

FILE - Liverpool's Diogo Jota reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

