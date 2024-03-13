Spanish police arrest six in burglaries at wealthy footballers' homes in Madrid

Police said the gang was responsible for eight robberies over the past two years in wealthy residential areas of Madrid.

In one of the burglaries last May, the group made off with some 500,000 euros in watches and jewelry, police said.

Police said the gang then tried to sell off the stolen goods on the black market.

Agents seized 10 watches, several pieces of jewelry, 3,300 euros in cash and two air guns in raids while making the arrests.

The names of the footballers targeted were not released.