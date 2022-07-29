Spanish PM Sanchez opens Balkan tour with visit to Serbia

Sanchez said his tour seeks to send a message that Serbia and the rest of the Western Balkans “belonged in Europe.”

“You have an ally in Spain who will support you in your effort to join the European Union,” Sanchez said at a joint press conference with Vucic. He described relations with Serbia as “excellent.”

Vucic said “Serbia sees Spain as a true friend, one of its biggest friends in the world."

Spain is among a handful of EU nations who have not recognized the independence of Serbia's former province of Kosovo, which has won the backing of the United States and most EU countries.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008, a decade after its ethnic Albanian majority launched a rebellion against Serbia's rule, triggering a brutal crackdown by Belgrade. The conflict claimed more than 10,000 lives before NATO bombed Serbia to force it to cede control over the territory.

With Spain facing own separatist movements, Sanchez said his government believes in the respect of territorial integrity. He called for a resolution of the Kosovo dispute through an ongoing EU-mediated dialogue.

The two leaders also announced plans for Serbia and Spain to hold a business forum in October.

Combined Shape Caption Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez listens to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a press conference after their official talks in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sanchez is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Combined Shape Caption Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez listens to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a press conference after their official talks in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sanchez is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined Shape Caption Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a press conference after official talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sanchez is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Combined Shape Caption Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a press conference after official talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sanchez is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined Shape Caption Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez smiles during a press conference after official talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sanchez is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Combined Shape Caption Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez smiles during a press conference after official talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sanchez is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined Shape Caption Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, left, shakes hands with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a press conference after their official talks at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sanchez is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Combined Shape Caption Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, left, shakes hands with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a press conference after their official talks at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sanchez is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined Shape Caption Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, left, speaks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during their official talks at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sanchez is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Combined Shape Caption Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, left, speaks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during their official talks at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sanchez is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined Shape Caption Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, left, speaks during a press conference after official talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sanchez is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Combined Shape Caption Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, left, speaks during a press conference after official talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sanchez is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined Shape Caption Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez smiles during talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sanchez is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Combined Shape Caption Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez smiles during talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sanchez is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined Shape Caption Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reviews the honor guard with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a welcome ceremony before their official talks at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sanchez is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic Combined Shape Caption Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reviews the honor guard with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a welcome ceremony before their official talks at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, July 29, 2022. Sanchez is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic