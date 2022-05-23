Spanish govt chides ex-king for failure to explain conduct

The financial investigations brought some awkward moments for the government and the royal family. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has said Juan Carlos owes the people of Spain an explanation about his financial affairs. But the former king came back without providing one.

The financial scandals that swirled around 84-year-old Juan Carlos compelled him to move almost two years ago to Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, where he has close relationships with local royals.

Juan Carlos's four-day trip to Spain came after Spanish and Swiss prosecutors shelved their investigations into his finances.

Spanish prosecutors didn’t find evidence to take the former monarch to court because much of the alleged misbehavior, involving millions of euros in undeclared accounts, happened when Juan Carlos had legal immunity as Spain’s king. Other acts of potential fraud fell outside the statute of limitations.