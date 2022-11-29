Spanish government presents bill to fight human trafficking

“There is nothing more important than the protection of the most vulnerable persons,” Llop said at a news conference in Madrid. “This is an ethical and democratic commitment of the first order.”

The bill, however, has been criticized as not going far enough by the junior member of Spain’s left-wing coalition government, which wants all potential victims to also be granted to permits to legally reside and work in Spain.

Llop acknowledged that the bill will likely undergo modifications before it finally is voted on by Spain’s Parliament.

The differences in points of view between members of the coalition comes amid a drawn-out debate in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez about a delayed transgender rights bill.